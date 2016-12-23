Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSEMKT:GSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSEMKT:GSV) opened at 1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $423.10 million. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/gold-standard-ventures-corp-gsv-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1130875.html.

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.