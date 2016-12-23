Geneva Advisors LLC Acquires 35,510 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 182.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $902,372,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 13.7% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 54,076,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,696,000 after buying an additional 6,526,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 63.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,141,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,715,000 after buying an additional 6,292,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 32.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,516,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,071,000 after buying an additional 5,496,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 84.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,966,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,694,000 after buying an additional 5,481,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) traded down 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,013 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will post $3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $125.00 target price on Alibaba Group Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group Holding has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

