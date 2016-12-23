General Motors Co. (GM) PT Raised to $34.00 at Instinet

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Instinet to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Instinet’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of General Motors to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) opened at 35.69 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $42.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post $6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 313.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

