Gary W. Loveman Sells 75,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) Chairman Gary W. Loveman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $549,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 7.15 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $4.30. The firm earned $986 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corp. had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 818.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Corp. will post ($16.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Caesars) is a holding company. The Company offers casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through three segments: Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments (CGP Casinos) and Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc (CIE).

