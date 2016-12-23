FY2018 EPS Estimates for Praxair Inc. (PX) Decreased by Analyst

Praxair Inc. (NYSE:PX) – Analysts at Clsa Americas reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Praxair in a report released on Thursday. Clsa Americas analyst N. Wallin now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.70. Clsa Americas has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. 936,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. Praxair has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In related news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $2,007,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Leboeuf sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $768,053.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,890.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter worth $701,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Praxair by 0.5% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter worth $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter worth $228,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

