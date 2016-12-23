Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Vetr currently has $14.58 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) opened at 13.80 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.79 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 58.67%. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,406.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

