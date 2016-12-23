Ford Motor Co. (F) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 576,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 31,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,621,178 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Ford Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Co. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

