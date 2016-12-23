Fluor Corp. (FLR) Shares Bought by FDO Partners LLC

FDO Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. FDO Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor Corp. were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corp. by 44.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Corp. during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) traded down 0.21% on Friday, hitting $53.51. 405,565 shares of the company traded hands. Fluor Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fluor Corp.’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Fluor Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Fluor Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Fluor Corp. Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services. It operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services and Power.

