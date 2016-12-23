First Western Capital Management Co Decreases Position in Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

First Western Capital Management Co cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. First Western Capital Management Co’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 8,143,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.19. Oracle Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corp. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Oracle Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Vetr raised Oracle Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

