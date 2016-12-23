First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,947,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 1.95% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 232,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 4.48. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics had a net margin of 64.94% and a return on equity of 59.23%. The business earned $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Five Prime Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. will post ($2.27) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,947,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1947000-position-in-five-prime-therapeutics-inc-fprx/1131684.html.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

In related news, Director Peder Jensen sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $449,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Willard Sarena sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $2,092,408.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.