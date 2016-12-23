First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) opened at 25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1131082.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 100,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $124,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.