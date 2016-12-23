FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for eServGlobal Limited (ESG)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on the stock.

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) opened at 6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 27.82 million. eServGlobal Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.71 and a 12 month high of GBX 8.48.

eServGlobal Limited Company Profile

eServGlobal Limited offers mobile money solutions that covers the spectrum of mobile money, mobile wallet, mobile commerce, recharge, remittance, promotions and agent management. The Company operates in provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers segment.

