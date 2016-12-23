FedEx Corp. (FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 target price on FedEx Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on FedEx Corp. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr lowered FedEx Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.12.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 190.89 on Wednesday. FedEx Corp. has a one year low of $119.71 and a one year high of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.98.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corp. will post $12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 32,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $5,759,544.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,048,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $13,901,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

