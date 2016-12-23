FedEx Corp. (FDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on FedEx Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FedEx Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. boosted their target price on FedEx Corp. from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 target price on FedEx Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 190.89 on Friday. FedEx Corp. has a one year low of $119.71 and a one year high of $201.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.10. The firm earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corp. will post $12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, insider Henry J. Maier sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $920,876.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 24,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $4,385,528.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

