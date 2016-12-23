FedEx Corp. (FDX) Given a $205.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) received a $205.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx Corp. from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC restated a “top pick” rating on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of FedEx Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.12.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 190.89 on Wednesday. FedEx Corp. has a 52 week low of $119.71 and a 52 week high of $201.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The business earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corp. will post $12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 24,784 shares of FedEx Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total value of $4,385,528.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of FedEx Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

