FDO Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (HUM)

FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 141.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded up 1.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $205.53. 1,816,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $217.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

