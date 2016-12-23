FDO Partners LLC Invests $1,744,000 in XL Group PLC (XL)

FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of XL Group PLC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of XL Group PLC by 125.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XL Group PLC by 178.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of XL Group PLC by 1,358.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) traded up 0.85% during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,114 shares. XL Group PLC has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.96.

XL Group PLC (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. XL Group PLC had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XL Group PLC will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. XL Group PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on XL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded XL Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Langen Mcalenn downgraded XL Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised XL Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on XL Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on XL Group PLC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

