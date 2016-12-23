Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faroe Petroleum plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 97.75 ($1.21).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) opened at 96.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 259.59 million. Faroe Petroleum plc has a one year low of GBX 42.50 and a one year high of GBX 102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.42.

In other news, insider Graham Stewart acquired 520 shares of Faroe Petroleum plc stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($464.69).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas company that is engaged in the exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of production assets, including Aerosmith-PL644, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Morvin and Smorbukk Fields in the province of the Norwegian Sea; Betula-PL670, located in the vicinity of the Jurassic Ula Field in the Central North Sea; Birnam-P1993, located in the north-east of the Perth Field; Caramello-PL665 S, located on the Sorvestlandet High in the Norwegian Southern North Sea; Firklover-PL676 S, located on the Viking Graben; Hyme Field-PL348, located in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea, and Samson Dome-PL534, covering approximately 900 square kilometers.

