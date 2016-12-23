F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) – FBR & Co issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. Corp. in a report released on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey forecasts that the firm will earn $1.20 per share for the year. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. F.N.B. Corp. had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/f-n-b-corp-fnb-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-1-20-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts/1131589.html.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on F.N.B. Corp. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) remained flat at $16.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,702 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corp. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. F.N.B. Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, Director John S. Stanik acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,455.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/f-n-b-corp-fnb-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-1-20-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts/1131589.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Inverness LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in F.N.B. Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in F.N.B. Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in F.N.B. Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corp.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.