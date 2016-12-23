Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 166.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. during the second quarter valued at $183,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 29.6% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 189.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,541 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.16 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, VP Dennis G. Wascom sold 4,400 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,906,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

