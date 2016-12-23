Evercore ISI Boosts Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFW. Evercore Partners Inc. boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.70 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.84.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) opened at 4.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $543.22 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

