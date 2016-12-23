EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Jan 17 Dividend of $0.32 on January 16th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a jan 17 dividend on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 70.66 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company earned $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $104,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown acquired 1,907 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $128,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,482,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,317,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in EPR Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,406,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after buying an additional 123,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 774,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 594,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,996,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 2,206.4% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 220,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

