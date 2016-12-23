Enerplus Corp (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a jan 17 dividend on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) opened at 12.72 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The firm’s market cap is $3.06 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus Corp in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus Corp from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Enerplus Corp from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus Corp from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.22.

About Enerplus Corp

Enerplus Corporation is an energy producer. The Company’s capital program is focused on the development of its crude oil and natural gas core areas of operation, which includes its North Dakota and Montana crude oil assets in the Williston Basin, and its natural gas interests in northeast Pennsylvania.

