Energy Recovery Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co increased their FY2016 EPS estimates for Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Iberia Capital assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) opened at 10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company’s market cap is $566.96 million. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

In other Energy Recovery news, General Counsel William Yeung acquired 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $48,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Energy Recovery by 996.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 895,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 813,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 477,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 356,458 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $5,596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $5,285,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. It operates through two segments: Water, and Oil & Gas. Its Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

