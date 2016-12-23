Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (NYSE:EDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company.
Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte (NYSE:EDN) opened at 27.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte by 39.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte by 9.3% in the third quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.
