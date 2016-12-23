Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 1,157,846 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

