Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) PT Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) opened at 11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $277.51 million. Emerge Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post ($3.42) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 322.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 1,120,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 33.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 111,345 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company’s segments include Sand segment, Fuel segment and Corporate. The Company’s Sand segment consists of the production and sale of various grades of industrial sand primarily used in the extraction of oil and natural gas, as well as the production of building products and foundry materials.

