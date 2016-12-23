Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,236,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,889,000 after buying an additional 1,350,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,430,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,939,000 after buying an additional 685,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,674,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,581,000 after buying an additional 289,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,184,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,790,000 after buying an additional 668,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,629,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,949,000 after buying an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,473 shares. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23. Eli Lilly and Co. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

In other news, insider Maria A. Crowe sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $182,919.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,737.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

