Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Stake Cut by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,095 shares. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $739.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp. will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.28.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,638,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $4,555,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

