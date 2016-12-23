Earthport plc’s (EPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Arden Partners Ltd

Arden Partners Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a corporate rating on shares of Earthport plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO) opened at 21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.97. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 99.35 million. Earthport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 34.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/earthport-plcs-epo-buy-rating-reiterated-at-arden-partners-ltd/1130786.html.

Earthport plc Company Profile

Earthport plc is a financial services company. The Company provides cross-border payment services to business enterprises and banks. The Company’s payments solution connects international payment and local infrastructures to provide clients access to global payment options via a managed service. Its service offers a range of options for connectivity, including application program interface (API), file-based solutions and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT); validation and message transformation; advisory services for market entry and new product development; project management support during implementation; client funding options and liquidity management services, and various currency offerings to support a range of currency requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthport plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthport plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.