Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) opened at 3.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

