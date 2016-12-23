Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for RSP Permian Inc. (RSPP)

RSP Permian Inc. (NYSE:RSPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Drexel Hamilton in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RSP Permian to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RSP Permian to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 45.32 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.75 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

In related news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $728,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,506,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,906,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $717,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,405,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,804,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RSP Permian by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,442,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after buying an additional 416,576 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in RSP Permian by 7.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,538,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RSP Permian by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,785,000 after buying an additional 223,969 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 5.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,340,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,650,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

