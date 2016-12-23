Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for Energen Corp. (EGN)

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energen Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of Energen Corp. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Energen Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Energen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energen Corp. from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN) opened at 59.26 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $5.75 billion. Energen Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energen Corp. had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The company had revenue of $184.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energen Corp. will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $663,741.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,472.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Energen Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Energen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energen Corp. by 63.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Energen Corp. by 63.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,491,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,114,000 after buying an additional 3,303,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Energen Corp. by 92.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 389,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Energen Corp.

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

