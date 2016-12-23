Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Position in Dominion Resources Inc. (D)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 159,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 345,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 1,074,153 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.20. Dominion Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Dominion Resources’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Resources Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Position in Dominion Resources Inc. (D)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/dixon-hubard-feinour-brown-inc-va-reduces-position-in-dominion-resources-inc-d/1131631.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

In other news, Director Ron W. Jibson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.