DIAM Co. Ltd. Continues to Hold Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)

DIAM Co. Ltd. maintained its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Deere & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 1.95% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,745 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 4.48. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $60.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics had a return on equity of 59.23% and a net margin of 64.94%. The firm earned $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Five Prime Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. will post ($2.27) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $60.00 price target on Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

In related news, insider Francis Willard Sarena sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $2,092,408.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peder Jensen sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $449,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

