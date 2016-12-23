Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Parexel International Corp. (PRXL)

Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRXL. Wells Fargo & Co. cut shares of Parexel International Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parexel International Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Parexel International Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Parexel International Corp. from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Parexel International Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. 404,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. Parexel International Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Parexel International Corp. had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business earned $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Parexel International Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parexel International Corp. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Parexel International Corp. (PRXL)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-parexel-international-corp-prxl/1131688.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 17.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 40.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parexel International Corp. by 187.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Parexel International Corp. Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company, which provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and advanced technology products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Parexel International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parexel International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.