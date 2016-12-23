Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods plc (ABF)

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.72) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Associated British Foods plc to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,942 ($36.51) to GBX 3,000 ($37.23) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods plc from GBX 3,300 ($40.96) to GBX 3,150 ($39.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods plc to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,820 ($35.00) to GBX 3,150 ($39.10) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Associated British Foods plc from GBX 2,800 ($34.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,027.05 ($37.57).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2705.00 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,910.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,465.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,599.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,722.06. The firm’s market cap is GBX 21414.79 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-associated-british-foods-plc-abf/1130751.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 26.45 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods plc’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 1%.

In other Associated British Foods plc news, insider Charles J. F. Sinclair acquired 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,595 ($32.21) per share, for a total transaction of £84,078 ($104,353.98).

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.