Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc. Analysts

Citigroup Inc. set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.99 ($14.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays PLC set a €12.50 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.23 ($14.83).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.772 on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of €9.91 and a 52 week high of €22.85. The stock’s market cap is €24.50 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/deutsche-bank-ag-dbk-given-a-17-00-price-target-by-citigroup-inc-analysts/1130755.html.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.