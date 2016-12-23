Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €195.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €195.00 ($203.13) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays PLC set a €165.00 ($171.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €207.00 ($215.63) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €181.81 ($189.39).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 179.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €155.74. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 12 month low of €130.55 and a 12 month high of €180.30. The stock has a market cap of €90.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing, and other activities. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions.

