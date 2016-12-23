Desjardins Increases Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) Price Target to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWO. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Dundee Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) opened at 35.61 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 10,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.82, for a total transaction of C$348,200.00. Also, Director Siim A. Vanaselja acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.73 per share, with a total value of C$868,250.00.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

