Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,131,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,923,000 after buying an additional 78,447 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 51,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Visa by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 852,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 66.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $112,688,000 after buying an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,663,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,580,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $78.15. 6,192,797 shares of the company traded hands. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

