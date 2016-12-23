DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Littelfuse by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.2% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after buying an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Littelfuse by 40.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 264,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,236,000 after buying an additional 76,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. 55,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.09. Littelfuse Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $156.37.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse Inc. will post $6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-purchases-new-stake-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus/1131625.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

In related news, VP Dieter Roeder sold 16,827 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,507,559.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deepak Nayar sold 8,011 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $1,081,885.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.