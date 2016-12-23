Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 74.57 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $249,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $3,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

