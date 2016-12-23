Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3,748,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 254.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 585,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 913,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc. will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vetr cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 179,809 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,349,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222,155.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $1,524,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

