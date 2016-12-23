Convergys Corp. (CVG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Convergys Corp. were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Convergys Corp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Convergys Corp. by 37.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Convergys Corp. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Convergys Corp. by 72.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Convergys Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 329,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. Convergys Corp. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Convergys Corp. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $741 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Convergys Corp. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Convergys Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/convergys-corp-cvg-shares-bought-by-sei-investments-co/1131601.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convergys Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Convergys Corp. news, General Counsel Jarrod B. Pontius sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $58,562.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $597,963.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Convergys Corp.

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.