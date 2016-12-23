ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68.

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) opened at 39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.29.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 price target on ConAgra Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ConAgra Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConAgra Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

