Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Terex Corp. (TEX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Terex Corp. accounts for about 1.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Terex Corp. were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after buying an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Terex Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,763,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 197,763 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex Corp. by 105.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,191,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after buying an additional 1,636,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Terex Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Terex Corp. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,018,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 393,800 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.78% on Friday, hitting $32.25. 544,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. Terex Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Terex Corp. had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex Corp. will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Terex Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Terex Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Terex Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Terex Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Terex Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other Terex Corp. news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $124,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex Corp.

Terex Corporation is a lifting and material handling solutions company. The Company is focused on providing its operations and delivering solutions for a range of commercial applications, including the construction, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, transportation, energy and utility industries.

