Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Stake Lowered by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 531,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,247,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,484,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,939 shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.86 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $251,740.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,577.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

