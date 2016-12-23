Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 540.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,744,000 after buying an additional 1,742,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,493,000 after buying an additional 565,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,756,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,694,000 after buying an additional 2,594,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,401,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,706,000 after buying an additional 2,845,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 11,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after buying an additional 528,729 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) traded up 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,804 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg-position-increased-by-acadian-asset-management-llc/1131639.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Company’s Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.