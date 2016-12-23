Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx Corp. from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of FedEx Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.12.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 190.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.98. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corp. has a 52-week low of $119.71 and a 52-week high of $201.57.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. FedEx Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corp. will post $12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for FedEx Corp. (FDX)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/citigroup-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-fedex-corp-fdx/1130970.html.

In other news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 32,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $5,759,544.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,048,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.